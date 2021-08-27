Marcus & Millichap Brokers $21.1M Sale of Industrial Building in Kearny, New Jersey

KEARNY, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $21.1 million sale of a 135,000-square-foot industrial building located within an opportunity zone in Kearny, a suburb of Newark. The property includes warehouse and manufacturing space and features clear heights of 15 to 20 feet, nine loading docks and 10,000 square feet of office space. Mark Gjonbalaj, Alan Cafiero, Ben Sgambati and David Adjmi of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.