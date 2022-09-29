REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $21.5M Sale of Affordable Housing Community in Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

The Oaks at Brier Creek was developed in 2005 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that range in size from 715 to 1,170 square feet.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $21.5 million sale of The Oaks at Brier Creek, a 144-unit affordable housing community in Raleigh’s Brier Creek neighborhood. The LIHTC property was developed in 2005 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that range in size from 715 to 1,170 square feet. Amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and onsite property management. Drew Babcock of Marcus & Millichap represented the Raleigh-based seller, an entity doing business as The Oaks at Brier Creek LLC, and procured the Connecticut-based buyer, New England Investment Partners. Ben Yelm, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in North Carolina, assisted in the transaction.

