Built in 2023, St. Andrews Villas features 96 one-level luxury rental townhomes.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $21.7M Sale of St. Andrews Villas in Madison, Alabama

by John Nelson

MADISON, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $21.7 million sale of St. Andrews Villas, a newly built, 96-unit townhome community in Madison, about four miles west of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. Josh Jacobs and Royce Emerson of Marcus & Millichap represented the developer, Keelon Development Inc., in the sale. The buyer was not disclosed.

Built in 2023, St. Andrews Villas features one-level luxury rental townhomes with 9-foot ceilings, walk-in showers and garages featuring electric vehicle charging. Amenities include a swimming pool, coworking space and a fitness center.

