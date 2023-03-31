Marcus & Millichap Brokers $22.5M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $22.5 million sale of a 19,437-square-foot mixed-use building at 150 Lawrence St. in Brooklyn. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was originally constructed in 1920 and features office and residential uses. Shaun Riney, Michael Salvatico and Robbie Ferman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, The Kao Family, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, private investor and developer Solomon Schwimmer. Future plans for the parcel were not disclosed.