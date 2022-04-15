REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $22M Sale of Hoffner Commerce Center in Orlando

Hoffner Commerce

Hoffner Commerce Center is a 53-suite building that was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $22 million sale of Hoffner Commerce Center, a 93,749-square-foot property in Orlando. Salim Valiani and Andrew Jaworski of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Hoffner Center LLC, and procured the buyer, Avanti Way Capital, in the transaction.

Hoffner Commerce Center is a 53-suite building that was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale by tenants including Herbalife, Labcorp and State Farm Auto Insurance. The property includes ground-floor retail, as well as office and medical office space. The excess land is zoned for industrial.

Located at 5449 S. Semoran Blvd., the property is situated 8.2 miles from downtown Orlando and 4.3 miles from Orlando International Airport.

