Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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119-S-Los-Robles-Ave-Pasadena-CA
Located at 119 S. Los Robles Ave. in Pasadena, Calif., the five-story building features 50 condominiums and 3,700 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMixed-UseMultifamilyRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $22M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Pasadena, California

by Amy Works

PASADENA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $22 million sale of 119 S. Los Robles Avenue, a mixed-use building in Pasadena. A company doing business as MLT VII LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed funding investment corporation.

Built in 2015, the five-story property features 50 condominiums and 3,700 square feet of retail space. All units offer central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer connections and stained concrete flooring. The controlled-access property features gated parking and an enclosed mail room.

Tony Azzi and Rabbie Banafsheha of the Azzi Group of Marcus & Mililchap represented the seller in the transaction. Azzi and Banafsheha also collaborated with Arteen Zahiri and Ian Habbestad of Marcus & Millichap to procure the buyer.

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