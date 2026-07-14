Marcus & Millichap Brokers $22M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Pasadena, California

PASADENA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $22 million sale of 119 S. Los Robles Avenue, a mixed-use building in Pasadena. A company doing business as MLT VII LLC sold the asset to an undisclosed funding investment corporation.

Built in 2015, the five-story property features 50 condominiums and 3,700 square feet of retail space. All units offer central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer connections and stained concrete flooring. The controlled-access property features gated parking and an enclosed mail room.

Tony Azzi and Rabbie Banafsheha of the Azzi Group of Marcus & Mililchap represented the seller in the transaction. Azzi and Banafsheha also collaborated with Arteen Zahiri and Ian Habbestad of Marcus & Millichap to procure the buyer.