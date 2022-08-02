REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $22M Sale of Office Portfolio Near Cincinnati

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Ohio

SHARONVILLE, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Summit Woods office portfolio in Sharonville near Cincinnati for $22 million. The portfolio consists of two Class A buildings that were constructed in 2006 and 2015. Joseph DiSalvo, David Peirce and Alexander Nulf of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Shelbourne Global. The portfolio sold at 97 percent of the suggested list price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  