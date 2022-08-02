Marcus & Millichap Brokers $22M Sale of Office Portfolio Near Cincinnati

SHARONVILLE, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Summit Woods office portfolio in Sharonville near Cincinnati for $22 million. The portfolio consists of two Class A buildings that were constructed in 2006 and 2015. Joseph DiSalvo, David Peirce and Alexander Nulf of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Shelbourne Global. The portfolio sold at 97 percent of the suggested list price.