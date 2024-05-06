Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.2M Sale of Medical Office Portfolio in Bemidji, Minnesota

BEMIDJI, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $23.2 million sale of the Sanford Health Clinic Portfolio in Bemidji, a city in northern Minnesota. The two neighboring medical office buildings total 74,700 square feet. Seth Haron, Ashish Vakhariya and Darin Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and collaborated with Marcus & Millichap’s Sykes Cargile and Rob Lyons in representing the buyer. Jon Ruzicka of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the transaction. The properties sit adjacent to the Sanford Health Bemidji Medical Center and Sanford WoodsEdge senior living campus. Sanford Health is the largest rural health system in the U.S. and the primary employer in the Bemidji area.