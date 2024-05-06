Monday, May 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The two neighboring medical office buildings total 74,700 square feet and are occupied by a multi-specialty clinic guaranteed by a subsidiary of Sanford Health.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestMinnesota

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.2M Sale of Medical Office Portfolio in Bemidji, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BEMIDJI, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $23.2 million sale of the Sanford Health Clinic Portfolio in Bemidji, a city in northern Minnesota. The two neighboring medical office buildings total 74,700 square feet. Seth Haron, Ashish Vakhariya and Darin Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and collaborated with Marcus & Millichap’s Sykes Cargile and Rob Lyons in representing the buyer. Jon Ruzicka of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the transaction. The properties sit adjacent to the Sanford Health Bemidji Medical Center and Sanford WoodsEdge senior living campus. Sanford Health is the largest rural health system in the U.S. and the primary employer in the Bemidji area.

You may also like

Interra Realty Negotiates $3.4M Sale of Apartment Portfolio...

Associated Bank Provides $2.7M Acquisition Loan for Warehouse...

Entre Commercial Realty Arranges Sale of 17,600 SF...

Cress Capital Acquires 24-Story Office Building in Downtown...

Northmarq Brokers $23.4M Sale of Three Office, Industrial...

JLL Arranges $9.3M Sale of San Francisco Retail...

CenterSquare Purchases 19,723 SF Shopping Center in Ogden,...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $73M Sale of Two...

Taicoon Property Partners Acquires 152,000 SF Office Building...