REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.5M Sale of Office Campus in Irvington, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

IRVINGTON, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $23.5 million sale of Astor Buck Campus, a 138,000-square-foot office complex in Irvington, about 20 miles north of Manhattan. The three-building property was originally built along the Hudson River in 1895. At the time of sale, Astor Buck Campus was 91 percent leased to 26 tenants in industries such as fashion and design, communications, food service and hydroponic farming. Alan Cafiero, Mark Gjonbalaj and Matt Leszyk of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Stanford Bridge LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Carvi Properties Inc.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  