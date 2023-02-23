Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.5M Sale of Office Campus in Irvington, New York

IRVINGTON, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $23.5 million sale of Astor Buck Campus, a 138,000-square-foot office complex in Irvington, about 20 miles north of Manhattan. The three-building property was originally built along the Hudson River in 1895. At the time of sale, Astor Buck Campus was 91 percent leased to 26 tenants in industries such as fashion and design, communications, food service and hydroponic farming. Alan Cafiero, Mark Gjonbalaj and Matt Leszyk of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an entity doing business as Stanford Bridge LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Carvi Properties Inc.