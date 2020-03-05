Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.6M Sale of Crestwood Corporate Plaza Office Building in Metro Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

Crestwood Corporate Plaza in Bellevue, Wash., features 74,442 square feet of office space.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Crestwood Corporate Plaza, an office building located in Bellevue. A West Coast-based private equity investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $23.6 million, or $317 per square foot.

Constructed in 2001, Crestwood Corporate Park offers 74,442 square feet of office space adjacent to the Interstate 90 light rail station. At the time of sale, a variety of technology companies and regional service offices had the property to 60 percent occupancy.