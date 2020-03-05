REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.6M Sale of Crestwood Corporate Plaza Office Building in Metro Seattle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

Crestwood-Corporate-Plaza-Bellevue-WA

Crestwood Corporate Plaza in Bellevue, Wash., features 74,442 square feet of office space.

BELLEVUE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Crestwood Corporate Plaza, an office building located in Bellevue. A West Coast-based private equity investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $23.6 million, or $317 per square foot.

Constructed in 2001, Crestwood Corporate Park offers 74,442 square feet of office space adjacent to the Interstate 90 light rail station. At the time of sale, a variety of technology companies and regional service offices had the property to 60 percent occupancy.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020