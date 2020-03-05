Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.6M Sale of Crestwood Corporate Plaza Office Building in Metro Seattle
BELLEVUE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Crestwood Corporate Plaza, an office building located in Bellevue. A West Coast-based private equity investor acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $23.6 million, or $317 per square foot.
Constructed in 2001, Crestwood Corporate Park offers 74,442 square feet of office space adjacent to the Interstate 90 light rail station. At the time of sale, a variety of technology companies and regional service offices had the property to 60 percent occupancy.
