REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.6M Sale of Hotel in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Best Western

Best Western Fort Walton Beachfront is a six-story, 100-room hotel in Fort Walton Beach.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the Best Western Fort Walton Beachfront, a six-story, 100-room hotel in Fort Walton Beach. The 1.4-acre property sold for $23.6 million.

David Altman, Robert Hunter and Leo Reilly of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Ft. Walton Beach Hotel Group Inc., as well as secured and represented the buyer, Spartanburg, S.C.-based OTO Development LLC.

Built in 1998, Best Western Fort Walton Beachfront includes amenities such as offsite fitness center access at Gold’s Gym, a business center, ocean-facing outdoor pool area, Cabana Bar and live entertainment nightly in the Swizzle Stick Lounge. Located at 380 Santa Rosa Blvd., the Best Western Fort Walton Beachfront provides guests with direct beach access and private balconies overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  