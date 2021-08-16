REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.8M Sale of Ashley Terrace Apartments in Vancouver, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Ashley-Terrace-Apts-Vancouver-WA

Ashley Terrace in Vancouver, Wash., features 118 apartments, a pool, tennis court and fitness center.

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Ashley Terrace, a multifamily property located at 4500 Nicholson Road in Vancouver. Next Wave Investors LLC acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $23.8 million.

Built in 1993, Ashley Terrace features 118 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tennis court. Next Wave plans to implement a renovation program including new appliances, lighting, plumbing, solid-surface flooring in most rooms, new carpet in bedrooms and upgraded kitchens, as well as repairs and maintenance to the exterior and common areas.

Khari Gates and Georgie Christensen-Riley of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer. Marcus & Millichap also represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews