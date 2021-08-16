Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.8M Sale of Ashley Terrace Apartments in Vancouver, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Ashley Terrace in Vancouver, Wash., features 118 apartments, a pool, tennis court and fitness center.

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Ashley Terrace, a multifamily property located at 4500 Nicholson Road in Vancouver. Next Wave Investors LLC acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $23.8 million.

Built in 1993, Ashley Terrace features 118 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tennis court. Next Wave plans to implement a renovation program including new appliances, lighting, plumbing, solid-surface flooring in most rooms, new carpet in bedrooms and upgraded kitchens, as well as repairs and maintenance to the exterior and common areas.

Khari Gates and Georgie Christensen-Riley of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer. Marcus & Millichap also represented the seller in the deal.