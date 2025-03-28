Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.8M Sale of Retail Power Center in Canton, Michigan

CANTON, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $23.8 million sale of Willow Creek Shopping Center in Canton. The 161,626-square-foot power center was built on 18 acres in 2004. Michaels and Marshalls are original tenants at the property, which is fully leased to eight tenants. The other retailers include Dunham’s, Crate & Barrel, Dollar Tree, Kirkland’s, Five Below and Direct Optical of Canton. Ashish Vakhariya, Darin Gross and Seth Haron of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, neither of which were disclosed.