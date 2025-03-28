Friday, March 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Willow Creek Shopping Center totals 161,626 square feet and was built in 2004.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $23.8M Sale of Retail Power Center in Canton, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

CANTON, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $23.8 million sale of Willow Creek Shopping Center in Canton. The 161,626-square-foot power center was built on 18 acres in 2004. Michaels and Marshalls are original tenants at the property, which is fully leased to eight tenants. The other retailers include Dunham’s, Crate & Barrel, Dollar Tree, Kirkland’s, Five Below and Direct Optical of Canton. Ashish Vakhariya, Darin Gross and Seth Haron of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, neither of which were disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 280-Unit Eight Winds Multifamily...

Homes for the Future Invests in Preservation of...

Friedman Real Estate Arranges $4.8M Sale of Caliber...

The White Sheep to Open 5,424 SF Restaurant...

NAI Hiffman Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Industrial Outdoor...

Bout Boxing Signs Retail Lease at Central Island...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 24,107 SF Retail Center...

JLL Arranges Sale of Two Self-Storage Facilities Totaling...

Kushner Welcomes New Tenants to Mixed-Use Redevelopment in...