Marcus & Millichap Brokers $24.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in Germantown, Tennessee

GERMANTOWN, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $24.5 million sale of Conrad Pearson Clinic, a 33,777-square-foot medical office building located in Germantown, roughly 21 miles southeast of Memphis. Spencer Koch and Chris Biuso of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity. Jody McKibben served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee in the transaction.

Built in 2002 at 1325 Wolf Park Drive, Conrad Pearson Clinic and its integrated affiliate, the Wolf River Surgery Center, fully occupied the property at the time of sale, according to LoopNet Inc. The property is situated near Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Partners Germantown and Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital.