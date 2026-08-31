Monday, August 31, 2026
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The Conrad Pearson Clinic
Conrad Pearson Clinic in Germantown, Tenn., spans 33,777 square feet of medical office space.
AcquisitionsHealthcareOfficeSoutheastTennessee

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $24.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in Germantown, Tennessee

by Abby Cox

GERMANTOWN, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $24.5 million sale of Conrad Pearson Clinic, a 33,777-square-foot medical office building located in Germantown, roughly 21 miles southeast of Memphis. Spencer Koch and Chris Biuso of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity. Jody McKibben served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee in the transaction.

Built in 2002 at 1325 Wolf Park Drive, Conrad Pearson Clinic and its integrated affiliate, the Wolf River Surgery Center, fully occupied the property at the time of sale, according to LoopNet Inc. The property is situated near Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Partners Germantown and Baptist Memorial Rehabilitation Hospital.

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