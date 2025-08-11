Marcus & Millichap Brokers $24M Sale of Stadium Hotel in Miami Gardens, Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $24 million sale of the 217-room Stadium Hotel in Miami Gardens. Situated across from the Hard Rock Stadium, home arena of the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes, the nine-story property was originally built in 1973 and renovated in 2017. Amenities at the hotel include an Olympic-size swimming pool, miniature golf course, basketball court and meeting and event spaces. The Legends Sports Grill restaurant is also located onsite at the hotel. Ryan Shaw of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the transaction. The Kabani Hotel Group represented the private seller. Both parties requested anonymity.