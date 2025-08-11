Monday, August 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Stadium Hotel
Stadium Hotel in Miami Gardens, Fla., features 217 rooms and the Legends Sports Grill restaurant.
AcquisitionsFloridaHospitalitySoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $24M Sale of Stadium Hotel in Miami Gardens, Florida

by Abby Cox

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $24 million sale of the 217-room Stadium Hotel in Miami Gardens. Situated across from the Hard Rock Stadium, home arena of the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes, the nine-story property was originally built in 1973 and renovated in 2017. Amenities at the hotel include an Olympic-size swimming pool, miniature golf course, basketball court and meeting and event spaces. The Legends Sports Grill restaurant is also located onsite at the hotel. Ryan Shaw of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the transaction. The Kabani Hotel Group represented the private seller. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

Newmark Negotiates $23.1M HUD-Insured Construction Loan for Summerfield...

Northmarq Arranges $19.6M Refinancing of Market Lofts on...

Life Time Opens Ninth Athletic Club in Atlanta...

Blue Ridge Beverage Co. Relocates to 80,000 SF...

Block & Co. Sells Two Retail Buildings in...

Memphis: A World-Class Logistics Hub Positioned for Future...

Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $22.6M in Leasehold Financing for Downtown...

LanCarte Commercial Negotiates Sale of 100-Acre Industrial Development...

Capital Square Acquires 62-Unit Active Adult Community in...