Marcus & Millichap Arranges $25.5M Sale of Dollar General Portfolio Across Six States

Each of the 14 Dollar General stores included in the portfolio was constructed this year. All are engaged in 15-year triple-net leases.

ATLANTA — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has arranged the sale of a Dollar General portfolio comprising 14 stores located in six states. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap based in Atlanta brokered the $25.5 million transaction. All six stores were constructed this year and are subject to 15-year triple net leases. An undisclosed developer sold the properties to an undisclosed, institutional retail owner. Of the sale, McMinn comments that there is an “increased institutional interest for net lease portfolios due to their attractive returns caused by a surplus of inventory and rising interest rates.”