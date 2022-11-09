REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $25.5M Sale of Dollar General Portfolio Across Six States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Each of the 14 Dollar General stores included in the portfolio was constructed this year. All are engaged in 15-year triple-net leases.

ATLANTA — Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has arranged the sale of a Dollar General portfolio comprising 14 stores located in six states. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap based in Atlanta brokered the $25.5 million transaction. All six stores were constructed this year and are subject to 15-year triple net leases. An undisclosed developer sold the properties to an undisclosed, institutional retail owner. Of the sale, McMinn comments that there is an “increased institutional interest for net lease portfolios due to their attractive returns caused by a surplus of inventory and rising interest rates.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  