Marcus & Millichap Brokers $25.5M Sale of Multifamily Community in Columbia

Communal amenities at 34 Crestmont Apartments include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, fitness center, breakfast/coffee concierge and a picnic area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $25.5 million sale of 34 Crestmont Apartments, a 250-unit multifamily community in Columbia. Built in 2003, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, pool, sundeck, fitness center, breakfast/coffee concierge and a picnic area. The asset is located at 34 Woodcross Drive, 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina. Drew Babcock of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction between the buyer, Southwood Realty, and the undisclosed Charleston, S.C.-based seller.

