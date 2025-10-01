Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Palm Square is a 77,621-square-foot shopping center located in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $25M Sale of Shopping Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida

by John Nelson

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $25 million sale of Palm Square, a 77,621-square-foot shopping center located in Pembroke Pines, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. Kirk Olson and Drew Kristol of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Galium Capital, and procured the buyer, an affiliate of JBL Asset Management, in the transaction.

Palm Square was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Atlantic Montessori School, Goldfish Swim School, Smile Experts Dentistry, Florida Health Care and Fordham Fitness, as well as outparcels leased to Sherwin-Williams, Dunkin’ and KFC. Built in 1987, the shopping center last sold in 2019 for nearly $20.5 million, according to Olson.

