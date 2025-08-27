Marcus & Millichap Brokers $27.1M Sale of Wawa-Leased Retail Portfolio in Metro Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $27.1 million sale of a portfolio of four retail properties in metro Philadelphia that are leased to convenience store operator Wawa. The buildings were all constructed within the past three years and are located in Newtown, Pottstown, Warrington and Fairless Hills. Scott Woodard and Derrick Dougherty of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a private investor based in Bucks County, in the 1031 exchange transaction. The sellers included regional developers, local private owners and East Coast-based owners and operators. All parties requested anonymity.