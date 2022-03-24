Marcus & Millichap Brokers $27.6M Sale of Fairview Apartments in Aurora, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Fairview Apartments in Aurora, Colo., features townhomes and flats, a community garden, dog park, picnic and barbecue areas and playgrounds.

AURORA, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Fairview Apartments, a multifamily property in Aurora. The asset traded for $27.6 million, or $276,000 per unit.

Constructed in 1974 and renovated in 2018, Fairview Apartments features 30 three- and four-bedroom townhome units and 70 one- and two-bedroom flats. Within the last two years, all but 15 of the units have been upgraded. Situated on eight acres, the community also offers picnic and barbecue areas, playgrounds, a dog park, community garden and laundry facilities.

Jason Hornik and Greg Price of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.