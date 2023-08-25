Marcus & Millichap Brokers $28.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Escondido, California

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a shopping center located at the junction of California State Route 78 and Interstate 15 in Escondido. The asset traded for $28.5 million.

Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse anchors the 179,514-square-foot center. The sale includes a separately parceled Panda Express with a drive-thru and fee simple ownership of a three-tenant retail building anchored by San Diego Gas and Electric.

Ron Duong and Joe Berkson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, while Duong, Berkson and Adams Attia of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.