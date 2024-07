NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $29 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily buildings totaling 59 units in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood. The buildings at 129 Second Ave. and 36 Saint Marks Place all rise six stories and house 10 retail spaces between them. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley, Zan Colin and Matt Berger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Jonis Realty, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Ryco Capital. Both parties are locally based.