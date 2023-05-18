Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2M Sale of Downing Street Office Building in Denver

DENVER — A local family medicine practice has acquired an 8,360-square-foot office building in Denver for $2 million.

The practice plans to convert most of the building for its medical practice. The property is located at 1634 Downing St.

The two-story building is only a few blocks from SCL Saint Joseph Hospital. An immigration law firm currently occupies the space.

Cory Gross and Erik Enstad of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.