The 8,360-square-foot office building in Denver will be converted into a medical practice.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2M Sale of Downing Street Office Building in Denver

by Jeff Shaw

DENVER — A local family medicine practice has acquired an 8,360-square-foot office building in Denver for $2 million. 

The practice plans to convert most of the building for its medical practice. The property is located at 1634 Downing St. 

The two-story building is only a few blocks from SCL Saint Joseph Hospital. An immigration law firm currently occupies the space. 

Cory Gross and Erik Enstad of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. 

