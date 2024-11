RAYTOWN, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $2 million sale of a 34,560-square-foot industrial property in Raytown, a southern suburb of Kansas City. Built in 1985, the facility is situated on 2.5 acres near I-435. Peter Doughty of Marcus & Millichap procured the 1031 exchange buyer. The seller was undisclosed. Dave Saverin, broker of record in Missouri, assisted in closing the transaction.