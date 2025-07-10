Thursday, July 10, 2025
Located in Franklin, N.C., the retail property is net-leased to Aspen Dental on a 10-year corporate lease.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2M Sale of Retail Property in Franklin, North Carolina Leased to Aspen Dental

by John Nelson

FRANKLIN, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the nearly $2 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 1370 Siler Road in Franklin, a city in western North Carolina near the Georgia border. Built in 2022 and shadow-anchored by Walmart, the property is net-leased to Aspen Dental, which is occupying the store on a 10-year corporate lease.

Don McMinn and Andrew Koriwchak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Kevin Smith Sr. and Brandon Sherrill of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer. Both parties are privately based real estate investors that requested anonymity. Donald Gilchrist, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in North Carolina, assisted in the sale.

“This transaction highlights continued investor confidence in essential healthcare retail, particularly in premier tertiary markets like Franklin,” says McMinn. “Net-leased dental assets with strong corporate backing remain highly sought after, even as broader market dynamics evolve.”

