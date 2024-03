LOWELL, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.1 million sale of a 17-unit apartment building located at 887 Varnum Ave. in the northwestern Boston suburb of Lowell. The property consists of five studios and 12 two-bedroom units as well as onsite parking and laundry facilities. Tony Pepdjonovic, Evan Griffith and Will Sanborn of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.