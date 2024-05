O’FALLON, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.1 million sale of a retail property net leased to Caliber Collision in O’Fallon, about 20 miles east of St. Louis. The building is located at 1274 Central Park Drive. Dominic Sulo and Andrew Antoniou of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies.