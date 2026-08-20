Thursday, August 20, 2026
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The newly built property totals 2,495 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.1M Sale of Dutch Bros-Occupied Retail Property in Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

VALPARAISO, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.1 million sale of a newly built retail property net leased to Dutch Bros in Valparaiso. The 2,495-square-foot building is located at 2510 Laporte Ave. as a Target outlot within Valparaiso Market Place. It operates under a new 15-year absolute triple-net lease and is corporately guaranteed by Boersma Bros LLC. The property is roughly one mile from the Valparaiso University campus. Austin Weisenbeck, Sean Sharko, Adrian Mendoza and Phoebe Klein of Marcus & Millichap, in association with Julia Evinger, the firm’s Indiana broker of record, represented the seller, a Midwest developer. The team secured an Indiana-based buyer. The transaction closed at more than 96 percent of the listing price.

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