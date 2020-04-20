REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of Manufactured Housing Park in Arizona

Los Arcos Mobile Home Park in Sierra Park, Ariz., features 232 total lots.

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the Los Arcos Mobile Home Park, located at 650 E. Busby Drive in Sierra Vista. An individual/personal trust acquired the community from a private investor for $3.2 million.

Situated on 37.2 acres, Los Arcos Mobile Home Park features 232 total lots. At the time of sale, the property was 60 percent occupied.

Michael Escobedo and Glenn Esterson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

