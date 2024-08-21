Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

IRVINGTON, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.2 million sale of a portfolio of three apartment buildings totaling 26 units in the Northern New Jersey community of Irvington. The buildings are collectively known as the Ellis Apartment Portfolio and house a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Jed Matricaria and Daniel Aviles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investment firms that requested anonymity, in the transaction.

You may also like

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 166,290 SF Metro Centre...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 204-Unit Sun...

Friedman Brokers $10.5M Sale of Huntington House Apartments...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 389-Unit Continuing Care Retirement...

PMG, Greybrook Obtain $178M Refinancing for Society Wynwood...

Mast Capital, Rockpoint Complete 248-Unit Harlow Apartments in...

Edge Capital Markets Arranges Sale of 525,580 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 483-Unit Self-Storage...

Northmarq Provides $75.5M Loan for Refinancing of Luxury...