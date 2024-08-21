Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Portfolio

IRVINGTON, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.2 million sale of a portfolio of three apartment buildings totaling 26 units in the Northern New Jersey community of Irvington. The buildings are collectively known as the Ellis Apartment Portfolio and house a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Jed Matricaria and Daniel Aviles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investment firms that requested anonymity, in the transaction.