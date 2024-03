SEATTLE — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a gas station in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle. Shell occupies the property, located at 6759 15th Ave. NW, on a net-leased basis. A partnership sold the asset for $3.2 million.

The buyer, a local experienced fuel-station owner, will continue to operate the 1,950-square-foot property as a Shell station.

Hank Wolfer of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal.