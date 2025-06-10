Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of Texas Roadhouse-Occupied Retail Property in Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.2 million sale of a retail property occupied by Texas Roadhouse in Columbus. Texas Roadhouse has a new 10-year triple-net lease and has operated at the site for more than 20 years. Located at 5870 Carnaby Way, the 2.2-acre property sits just off I-270. Jordan Klink and Kahlil Barnard of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Solid Ground LLC. Chris Lind, Mark Ruble and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, a Delaware-based limited liability company.

