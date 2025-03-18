Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.2M Sale of U.S. Bank-Occupied Property in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property located at North Higley Road and East Michelle Way in Gilbert. A Colorado-based limited liability company acquired the asset from an Arizona-based limited liability company for $3.2 million. U.S. Bank occupies the property on a 10-year absolute triple-net ground lease. The building was constructed in 2023. Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller, while Brennan Clegg of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the transaction.