The new LaGrange, Ga., restaurant serves as an outparcel to a new Publix-anchored shopping center.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of New Restaurant in LaGrange, Georgia Leased to Chick-fil-A

by John Nelson

LAGRANGE, GA. — Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group has brokered the $3.3 million sale of a newly constructed restaurant in LaGrange that is ground-leased to Chick-fil-A for 15 years. Located at 2110 Vernon St. on a 1.5-acre lot, the nearly 5,000-square-foot building is a relocation of a former Chick-fil-A and serves as an outparcel to a new Publix-anchored shopping center that Taylor McMinn Retail Group will be marketing.

An unnamed, out-of-state private investor purchased the restaurant at list price within 30 days of listing with all-cash, according to McMinn, who represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

“Pricing for quality net-lease retail continues to receive strong demand and command attractive pricing in spite of the rising interest rate environment,” says McMinn.

