Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Regency Inn Hotel in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a Regency Inn hotel in Naperville for $3.3 million. The buyer, Northbrook-based MZ Capital Partners, plans to redevelop the property and convert it into 112 micro apartments. The hotel was not well-occupied and had significant deferred maintenance, according to Ebrahim Valliani of Marcus & Millichap. Valliani, along with colleagues Michael Klar, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller, represented MZ Capital as well as the seller, Prime Motel Inc. The two-story, 122-room hotel is located at 1350 E. Ogden Ave.

