Bank of America occupies the retail building at 4475 Forrest Hill Road in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Retail Building in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 4475 Forrest Hill Road in Colorado Springs. A developer sold the asset to an individual/personal trust for $3.3 million.

Bank of America occupies the building on a 13-year absolute triple-net ground lease.

Drew Isaac and James Rassenfoss of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, while Rich Merryman, Ryan Wilmer and Bill Schofield of Marcus & Millichap’s San Francisco office represented the buyer in transaction.

