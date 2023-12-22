Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Retail Building in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 4475 Forrest Hill Road in Colorado Springs. A developer sold the asset to an individual/personal trust for $3.3 million.

Bank of America occupies the building on a 13-year absolute triple-net ground lease.

Drew Isaac and James Rassenfoss of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, while Rich Merryman, Ryan Wilmer and Bill Schofield of Marcus & Millichap’s San Francisco office represented the buyer in transaction.