Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Retail Center in Fishers, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

FISHERS, IND. — The Klink Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Pine Creek Shoppes in the Indianapolis suburb of Fishers for $3.3 million. Constructed in 2000, the retail center is located at 8958 E. 96th St. Tenants include H&R Block, Nail Bar, Bailey & Wood Mortgage and Moon Face & Body Studio. Jordan Klink of the brokerage represented the seller, Vamoz LTD, a private investor based in New York. Matthew Ferguson and Pete Alveal of Premier Commercial procured the buyer, NOC Pine Creek LLC, an Indianapolis-based limited liability company.