Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Retail Center in Metro Charlotte

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.3 million sale of Village Shoppes, an unanchored retail strip center located at 323 Unionville Indian Trail Road in Indian Trail, about 16 miles southeast of Charlotte.

A fund-based private equity group purchased the 12,075-square-foot property form a partnership based on the West Coast. Both parties requested anonymity. Harrison Creason, Andrew Margulies and Kyle Carpentier of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction.

Situated on a 2-acre lot near a Walmart Supercenter, Village Shoppes was fully leased at the time of sale to Little Caesars, a dentist practice, pet store and salon and a performing arts studio.