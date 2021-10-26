REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Net Lease, Retail, Western

8309-W-Glendale-Ave-Glendale-AZ

Walgreens occupies the 15,022-square-foot retail property at 8309 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 8309 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale. A limited liability company sold the property to an undisclosed limited liability company for $3.3 million.

Walgreens occupies the 15,022-square-foot property on a net-leased basis. The building was construction in 2001.

Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

