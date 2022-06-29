REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Retail Property in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Net Lease, Retail, Western

1158-S-Crismon-Rd-Mesa-AZ

Walgreens occupies the 14,992-square-foot retail building at 1158 S. Crismon Road in Mesa, Ariz.

MESA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 1158 S. Crismon Road in Mesa. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $3.3 million.

Walgreens occupies the 14,992-square-foot retail building, which was built in 2001, on a triple-net corporate lease with more than four years remaining.

Chris Land and Mark Ruble of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  