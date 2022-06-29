Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Retail Property in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 1158 S. Crismon Road in Mesa. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $3.3 million.

Walgreens occupies the 14,992-square-foot retail building, which was built in 2001, on a triple-net corporate lease with more than four years remaining.

Chris Land and Mark Ruble of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.