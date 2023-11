NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.4 million sale of an eight-unit apartment building located at 923 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood. The four-story building was originally constructed in 1901 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Daniel Greenblatt and Shaun Riney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a family office, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an individual/personal trust.