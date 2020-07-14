Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.4M Sale of Government-Occupied Office Building in Chicago
CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 38,747-square-foot office property occupied by the Illinois Department of Human Services in Chicago for $3.4 million. The single-tenant building is located at 1642 W. 59th St. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a fund manager. A Chicago-based private investor purchased the asset. The Illinois Department of Human Services is one of the state’s largest agencies with more than 13,000 employees.
