Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.4M Sale of Retail Building in Glassboro, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.4 million sale of a 21,750-square-foot retail building in Glassboro, about 25 miles south of Philadelphia. The property is located on the campus of Rowan University at the base of the Whitney Center, a five-story student housing complex. At the time of sale, the property was 93 percent leased to 10 tenants, including 7-Eleven and Pizza Hut. Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl, Seth Goldberg and Brad Nathanson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Kinsley Properties LLC, and procured the buyer, JJU Properties LLC.

