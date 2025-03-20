Thursday, March 20, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.4M Sale of Retail Property in Urbana, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

URBANA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.4 million sale of Gateway Shoppes at Five Points in Urbana. The 12-suite retail property consists of two strip centers totaling 29,595 square feet that were 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeremie Johnson and Nathan Whalen of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Prairie Holdings Newton LLC. David O’Keefe, Steve Bogoyevac and Johnathan Weir of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer, Nikolas Chugay. Michael Derk of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. secured a $2.7 million acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. The 10-year loan features a 6.74 percent interest rate with a 30-year amortization period and 80 percent loan-to-value ratio.

