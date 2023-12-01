Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.5M Sale of Central New Jersey Retail Center

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.5 million sale of Union Avenue Plaza, a 20,866-square-foot retail center located in the Central New Jersey community of Somerville. The center was fully leased to eight tenants at the time of sale, with the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles serving as the anchor. Brent Hyldahl and Alan Cafiero of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, SNS Real Estate Investment Group, in the deal and procured an undisclosed individual/personal trust as the buyer.