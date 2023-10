CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 2,700-square-foot retail property net leased to 7-Eleven in Chicago for $3.5 million. The retailer occupies space at 191 W. Adams St. on the ground floor of the JW Marriott hotel, which recently underwent a major restoration. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicago-based private investor, and the buyer, an investment group based in California.