Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.5M Sale of Medical Office Building in Clinton Township, Michigan

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.5 million sale of McLaren Macomb-Gratiot Medical Building, a 17,333-square-foot medical office property in the Detroit suburb of Clinton Township. The asset is fully leased to McLaren Macomb, a subsidiary of the McLaren Health Care Corp. The multi-specialty clinic serves as a hub for McLaren’s residency program and is situated near the affiliated 288-bed McLaren Macomb Hospital. Seth Haron, Ashish Vakhariya and Darin Gross of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Platform Ventures LLC, and the buyer, Nova Sky Investments LLC.