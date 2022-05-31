REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.5M Sale of Metro Atlanta Restaurant Site Leased to Chick-fil-A

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Net Lease, Restaurant, Southeast

Built in 2007, the Chick-fil-A location is located on a 1.2-acre lot at 1035 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Suwanee, Ga.

SUWANEE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.5 million sale of a single-tenant, net-leased restaurant in metro Atlanta ground leased to Chick-fil-A. Built in 2007, the property is located on a 1.2-acre lot at 1035 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Suwanee. A locally based, privately held buyer purchased the restaurant through a 1031 exchange in an all-cash transaction.

Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group brokered the deal.

“This transaction demonstrates the strong demand for trophy net-lease assets and the peak pricing they are commanding despite inflation and interest rate hikes,” says McMinn.

