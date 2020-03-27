Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Firestone-Leased Retail Property Near Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The property, which comprises 5,789 square feet, is situated at 4833 Commercial Way, 45 miles north of downtown Tampa.

SPRING HILL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.6 million sale of a Firestone Complete Auto Care in Spring Hill. The property, which comprises 5,789 square feet, is situated at 4833 Commercial Way, 45 miles north of downtown Tampa. The property is triple-net-leased to Firestone. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, FS Spring Hill LLC, in the transaction. David R. David of WA Development represented the buyer, 4 H Ranch LLC. McMinn says the property had multiple offers due to its long-term lease with rental increases and Firestone’s status as an internet-resistant business.