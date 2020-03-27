Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Firestone-Leased Retail Property Near Tampa
SPRING HILL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.6 million sale of a Firestone Complete Auto Care in Spring Hill. The property, which comprises 5,789 square feet, is situated at 4833 Commercial Way, 45 miles north of downtown Tampa. The property is triple-net-leased to Firestone. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, FS Spring Hill LLC, in the transaction. David R. David of WA Development represented the buyer, 4 H Ranch LLC. McMinn says the property had multiple offers due to its long-term lease with rental increases and Firestone’s status as an internet-resistant business.
