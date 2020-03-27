REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Firestone-Leased Retail Property Near Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

The property, which comprises 5,789 square feet, is situated at 4833 Commercial Way, 45 miles north of downtown Tampa.

SPRING HILL, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.6 million sale of a Firestone Complete Auto Care in Spring Hill. The property, which comprises 5,789 square feet, is situated at 4833 Commercial Way, 45 miles north of downtown Tampa. The property is triple-net-leased to Firestone. Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, FS Spring Hill LLC, in the transaction. David R. David of WA Development represented the buyer, 4 H Ranch LLC. McMinn says the property had multiple offers due to its long-term lease with rental increases and Firestone’s status as an internet-resistant business.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business