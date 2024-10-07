Monday, October 7, 2024
Built in 1983, Birmingham Heights features 28 units.
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Multifamily Property in St. Paul, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $3.6 million sale of Birmingham Heights, a 28-unit multifamily property in St. Paul. Built in 1983, the community is located at 1424 Case Ave. E in the city’s Greater East Side neighborhood. Matt Shide, Evan Miller, Chris Collins, Eric Wagner and Zack Olson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local owner. The buyer was an out-of-state 1031 exchange investor looking to build its portfolio of apartments throughout Minnesota. Jon Ruzicka, broker of record in Minnesota, assisted in closing the transaction.

